First woman to run for president in years in Senegal

Presidential candidates in Senegal are campaigning ahead of elections scheduled for the 24th of this month. Among the nineteen contenders, Anta Babacar Ngom stands out, as she's the first woman to run for president in years. She says she will address critical issues in this election, such as youth unemployment, by strengthening Senegal's private sector. Randolph Nogel reports.