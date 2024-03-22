Netanyahu: Israel will attack Rafah with or without US support

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Israel will go ahead with its planned ground offensive in Rafah with or without American support. Blinken had spent the final day of his latest trip to the Middle East attempting to persuade the Israeli leader that the offensive would be counterproductive to his country’s long-term security. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.