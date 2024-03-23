WORLD
Russia, China veto US resolution for Gaza ceasefire
The UN Security Council is expected to try again on Monday to pass a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza. It's after both China and Russia vetoed a US-backed resolution on Friday linked to the release of Israeli hostages. This was the first time Washington supported an immediate ceasefire after previously vetoing resolutions with similar demands. Our UN Correspondent Frank Ucciardo reports.
March 23, 2024
