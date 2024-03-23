March 23, 2024
US Muslims feeling unsafe after mosque attacks — CAIR
“Muslim worshipers feel extremely unsafe in this country” Death threats, vandalism, desecration… an increasing number of attacks on mosques have been reported across the US since October 2023. Muslim advocacy group CAIR tells TRT World these attacks are the results of anti-Palestine and anti-Islam hatred which has been fuelled by the White House.
