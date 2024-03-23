WORLD
Israeli bombs kill two, injure several others in Deir al-Balah
Israeli airstrikes have killed two people and left several others injured in the central Gazan province of Deir al-Balah. And Palestinians seeking humanitarian aid at the Kuwaiti roundabout were also met with airstrikes on Saturday morning. 19 were killed and 23 were wounded. Meanwhile the UN's chief Antonio Guterres has visited the Rafah border crossing in Egypt, again urging for a ceasefire. Daniel Padwick reports
Israeli forces killed Palestinian civilians. / Others
March 23, 2024
