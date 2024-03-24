WORLD
Israeli war to only end with Jews settling northern Gaza: Knesset member
Zvika Fogel, the head of the Knesset’s National Security Committee has also called for what he terms as "voluntary migration" of Palestinians from Gaza.
The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. / Photo: Reuters Archive
March 24, 2024

The Israeli war on Gaza will end with Jews settling in northern Gaza, the head of the Knesset’s National Security Committee has said.

“Israel must end the war when Jews settle in the entire northern Gaza Strip,” Zvika Fogel told the Israeli public broadcaster KAN on Sunday.

Fogel called for encouraging the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza. “Whoever wants to voluntarily migrate will receive a grant from me,” he added.

Amid international outrage, several Israeli officials have called for encouraging what they call the “voluntary migration” of Palestinians from Gaza, which has been under a deadly Israeli offensive since last October following a Hamas attack, that killed nearly 1,200 people.

More than 32,200 Palestinians have since been killed by Israeli forces and over 74,500 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide by the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

