WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel's war on Gaza hits occupied East Jerusalem economy
The six-month-old Israeli assault on Gaza has caused massive casualties and a humanitarian crisis. It has also caused the economy of occupied East Jerusalem to decline. There has been a significant decrease in purchasing power in the city since the outbreak of the Israeli conflict war on Gaza. Many workers have lost their jobs, together with a continuous rise in the prices of consumer goods. Israeli security restrictions have kept many visitors away, depriving occupied East Jerusalem merchants of what is normally a profitable season. Mohammad al Kassim reports.
Israel's war on Gaza hits occupied East Jerusalem economy / Others
March 25, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us