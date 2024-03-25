WORLD
Military draft bill creates rift in Israeli government
Israel has a compulsory draft, but it's one that exempts almost a quarter of the population. Instead of joining the army, young ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are permitted to study at seminaries. The 'inequality of service' has prompted domestic uproar, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now facing another internal revolt. Senior politician Benny Gantz, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and other influential lawmakers have threatened to quit if reforms to the bill are passed. Claire Herriot has more.
March 25, 2024
