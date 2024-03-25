TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye welcomes UNSC resolution for ceasefire in Gaza during Ramadan
UN Security Council adopts resolution for immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the holy month of Ramadan, towards lasting sustainable ceasefire.
The passage of such a resolution has been months in the making, with several such resolutions failing due to vetoes by the UN’s permanent members, notably including the US and Russia. / Photo: AA
March 25, 2024

Türkiye welcomes the UN Security Council’s passage of a resolution for an immediate ceasefire in Palestine's Gaza during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the country’s Foreign Ministry has said.

“We consider the UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza for the month of Ramadan and humanitarian access to Gaza to be a positive step,” said ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli in a statement on Monday. Ramadan ends on or around April 9, but there are hopes any ceasefire may extend beyond then.

Keceli added that Türkiye hopes that Israel will promptly adhere to the stipulations in the resolution.

“We call on the international community to take a united stand against Israel to end the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza and to find a lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” he concluded.

The passage of such a resolution has been months in the making, with several such resolutions failing due to vetoes by the UN’s permanent members, notably including the US and Russia.

There is no way to enforce the resolution, but ceasefire proponents hope its moral force and the possibility of international condemnation will push Israel to suspend its offensive into Gaza, which has killed over 32,000 people and put millions on the brink of famine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
