WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russia’s attacks on Ukraine have increased in the recent days
There have been more Russian missile attacks on Ukraine. According to Kiev, the capital was targeted by several hypersonic missiles on Monday. Apartment blocs and a school were hit. Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s cities and infrastructure have increased in the recent days. The clear-up has started at the site of Friday’s terror attack in Moscow, as the death toll reaches 139. Simon McGregor-Wood has the latest.
Tragedy in Moscow, Chaos in Kiev / Others
March 25, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us