Pakistan security forces have killed four militants in an overnight raid on an outlawed group's hideout in the country's northwest bordering Afghanistan, the military said.

Troops found a cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives in the intelligence-based operation conducted at the hideout in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.

Though security forces often conduct such raids, the latest one came hours after insurgents from an outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army, or BLA, tried to sneak into a navy air base in Balochistan province.

A soldier and four attackers were killed in the ensuing shootout in Turbat district, the military said on Tuesday. No damage was caused to the Siddiqui air station.

BLA claimed responsibility for the attack. The group was designated a terrorist group by Pakistan, the United Kingdom and the United States years ago.