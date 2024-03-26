Türkiye Heightens Security Measures After Deadly Daesh Attack in Moscow

A Russian court has charged four suspects with terrorism, after an attack on a concert hall near Moscow left more than 130 people dead. While Daesh's Afghan affiliate has claimed responsibility for the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the attackers tried to escape to Ukraine. Kiev has denied any involvement. After the assault, France raised its terror alert warning to the highest level, while Germany and Turkiye have both captured Daesh suspects in the past week. Just days after the Moscow terror attack, Turkish security forces carried out a series of operations at suspected Daesh hideouts across Turkiye. Authorities said 40 suspects were captured in eight provinces. This is part of a bigger effort initiated in June against the terror group, which included over a thousand operations and the arrest of nearly 700 suspects. More than 300 people have been killed in Turkiye from multiple attacks by Daesh. Turkiye has also fought the terror group in northern Syria and Iraq. Strait Talk, hosted by Ayse Suberker, is TRT World’s programme that features in-depth analysis of Türkiye’s role in the world. Guests: Marwan Kabalan Director at the Arab Centre for Research and Policy Studies Bilgehan Ozturk Researcher at SETA