WORLD
1 MIN READ
High Court delays ruling on WikiLeaks founder extradition appeal
Judges in Britain’s High Court have asked the United States and the British Home Secretary to provide assurances Julian Assange will get a fair trial and will not face the death penalty if he is extradited to the US. The two judges want those assurances in three weeks. If they don’t get them they will grant Assange a full appeal against his extradition to the US where he faces 18 charges of stealing and distributing secret documents. Simon McGregor-Wood has more.
Assange Extradition: Trial Integrity / Others
March 26, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us