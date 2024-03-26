Westminster Watch: Is it time to reform the House of Lords?

The robes and pageantry might seem old fashioned. The House of Lords has also been called undemocratic and indefensible - and that's just by Opposition leader Keir Starmer - who is odds-on to be the next Prime Minister. The Conservatives won't be too happy with the Lords at the moment either - the House has just delayed the government's bill to send Asylum seekers to Rwanda again. But how likely is it that any party actually can and would overhaul the centuries-long system of Parliament in the UK? And what might any alternative look like? Joining us this week are two members of the House of Lords. Mike German, who wants a fully elected second chamber, and Kulveer Ranger, who believes in less drastic reform.