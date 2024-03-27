Cities are living entities, whose meaning can change for any person in any period in history, based on what it manages to include in its narrative, and its ability to keep up with the times.

In simple terms, a city — rather, its administration — can be responsible for providing work opportunities for its residents, and the essential facilities to guarantee their rights to life, education and property. But that’s not all. In today’s world, cities have to do more to offer the best version of living for their residents.

Therein lies the challenge of preserving a city’s historical landscape, while also answering global challenges like sustainability, urbanisation, etc.

The allure of Konya — a city in central Türkiye that is also the administrative capital of the eponymous district around it — is based on its ability to sustain its history with modern facilities, cultural centres, city parks and solar panels.

One can taste the rich history of the city, which was crowned by the Seljuks and the Ottomans, and at the same time feel benefitted by its modern facilities, delivered unobtrusively.

Referring to the city’s success in adapting itself to the new Türkiye, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, at an election rally in Konya this year, had said that the city is a perfect example of the difference between old and new Türkiye.

Reviving history

With all the historical and sensory experiences it provides, Konya not only draws many visitors from Türkiye but also tourists from the Middle East, Asia and Europe.

From the Aziziye Mosque of the Ottomans to the Alaeddin Mosque of the Seljuks, the municipality has carried out extensive restoration work to preserve the city’s history for tourists. And thanks to the tram network passing near the historical square, all these monuments become easily reachable.

The 17th century Aziziye Mosque, the 16th century Sultan Selim Mosque, the 13th century Alaeddin Mosque and the 13th century Green Dome continue to keep their eyes over the city as primary witnesses to all the transformations it has undergone.

In addition to these architectural marvels, one can also smell history at the city centre, in the many picturesque houses as well as its traditional bazaar and shopping centres, ensuring livelihood in the area.

At its centre, near the Sultan Selim Mosque, one’s eyes are quickly grabbed by the turquoise tiles of the Green Dome of Mevlana Museum, which was recently reopened, rising majestically into the sky.

After restoration work that lasted three years and three months, the dome, named after renowned Muslim scholar and Sufi poet Mevlana, who is also the city’s symbol, has brightened up. To commemorate the legacy of the poet, visitors can enjoy a sema ritual, as the Mevlana Cultural Centre includes facilities like whole closed salons offering the ritual.

The Sema ritual, or Whirling Dervishes ceremony, is a spiritual practice of the Mevlevi Order where practitioners spin to achieve spiritual enlightenment and connection with God.

Sustainability and preserving nature

In Konya, legacies live not only through historical sites, but also modern structures and complexes.

Respect for the city and its people becomes visible through long-term investments in projects for their benefit, preserving the resources and ensuring sustainability. For example, as a counter to the critical challenge of urban life — pollution — the recently built Karapinar solar power plant can generate 3 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually.

The largest such plant in Europe, it has over 3 million solar panels, which will alleviate the detrimental effects of non-renewable energy sources on the natural landscape of Konya, while it aims to prevent the use of fossil fuel resources equivalent to nearly half a billion dollars, as there is enough capacity to provide power to 2 million people.

There also are green spaces, natural and national parks surrounding the city, enriching its atmosphere while offering clean air and a resting place for the people visiting the historical landmarks.

Near the Alaeddin Mosque, Aladdin Hill Park is one such place where history meets nature. After visiting the mosque complex, one can easily reach the park to breathe in the refreshing air.

There is more to the parks. Although located far from the city centre, Karatay City Park and Tropical Butterfly Garden in Konya offer different experiences to nature lovers.

Offering a vast green area to walk around, Konya Tropical Butterfly Garden hosts a habitat for 15 species of butterflies as well as 98 species of plants in a closed garden. In total, 20,000 butterflies can be observed flying around the plants.