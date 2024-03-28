Izmir tourist operators weigh up options ahead of vote

Izmir is a major shipping and tourism destination along Türkiye's Aegean coast. It's also where the Turkish War of Independence began in 1919, and it remains a heartland for the nation's political opposition to this day. Like Türkiye's 80 other provinces, it will hold local elections at the end of the month. Melinda Nucifora visited Türkiye's third-largest city to see what issues tourist operators are weighing up ahead of the vote.