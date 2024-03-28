WORLD
1 MIN READ
Izmir tourist operators weigh up options ahead of vote
Izmir is a major shipping and tourism destination along Türkiye's Aegean coast. It's also where the Turkish War of Independence began in 1919, and it remains a heartland for the nation's political opposition to this day. Like Türkiye's 80 other provinces, it will hold local elections at the end of the month. Melinda Nucifora visited Türkiye's third-largest city to see what issues tourist operators are weighing up ahead of the vote.
Izmir tourist operators weigh up options ahead of vote / Others
March 28, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us