March 27, 2024
Are far-right Christian nationalists bracing for a second Trump term in US?
In anticipation of a Donald Trump re-election, the former president’s allies have already forged policies shaped by a far-right ideology known as Christian nationalism. But what might that actually entail? And would the alliance of Trump and Christian nationalists threaten American democracy? #ChristianNationalism #DonaldTrump
