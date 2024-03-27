WORLD
UN special rapporteur accuses Israel of crime of genocide
A UN official says there are reasonable grounds to believe Israel is committing genocide. Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese spoke to reporters on Wednesday about her findings that the test for whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza has been met. Nizar Farsakh from George Washington explains the significance of this announcement.
UN Special Rapporteur reports Israel is committing of crime of genocide in Gaza / Others
March 27, 2024
