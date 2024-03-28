BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Elon Musk offers Premium X features to high-follower accounts
X accounts with 2500 verified subscribers will receive premium features for free, while those with over 5000 verified followers will gain access to the exclusive Premium+ tier, unlocking additional benefits alongside premium features.
Elon Musk offers Premium X features to high-follower accounts
Musk's latest plan aims to boost content creation and influencer impact on the platform, besides amplifying reach. / Photo: Reuters
March 28, 2024

Elon Musk has unveiled plans to offer high-follower accounts on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, unprecedented perks, setting the stage for a game-changing shift in social media dynamics.

The maverick billionaire and tech entrepreneur, dropped the bombshell on X on Wednesday, stirring excitement and intrigue among its users on the platform.

Under Musk's new vision, X accounts having 2500 verified subscribers will be catapulted into the realm of premium features, all on the house.

The move promises to revolutionise the experience for content creators and influencers alike, elevating their capabilities and amplifying their impact on the platform.

But that's not all. Musk, never one to shy away from pushing the envelope, upped the ante for accounts commanding a following of over 5000 verified followers.

In addition to the premium features, these elite accounts will be granted access to the illustrious Premium+ tier, unlocking a treasure trove of exclusive benefits and privileges.

The news is set to sent shockwaves rippling through the X community, igniting fervent discussions over the days ahead.

On Tuesday, Elon Musk disclosed that xAI's AI chatbot, Grok, will now be accessible to all premium subscribers of X. This revelation, shared via a post on X, came without divulging further specifics. Previously, Grok had been exclusive to Premium+ subscribers.

RelatedElon Musk's xAI to release ChatGPT rival Grok publicly

As a result, Musk, whose net worth stands at a staggering $195 billion [March 2024] according to Forbes, largely attributed to his ownership stakes in Tesla and SpaceX, has redirected his focus towards captivating subscription models.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us