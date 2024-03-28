Chinese consumer tech giant Xiaomi will launch its first-ever EV at a press conference in Beijing, injecting itself into a fiercely competitive sector in the world's largest car market.

China's EV sector has expanded in recent years - spurred by purchase subsidies, which will end at the end of 2022 - and dozens of domestic automakers are engaged in a fierce price war to get ahead in a crowded market.

Xiaomi is known worldwide for its affordable smartphones and sleek home appliances, and CEO Lei Jun says the SU7 EV is "putting its reputation on the line" to challenge Chinese car giant BYD and Elon Musk's Tesla.

Sleek, sporty, and available in blue bay, olive green or elegant grey, the SU7 even includes "sound simulation", Lei says, "to recreate the thrill of driving a sports car".

Lei has not divulged the price but has promised it will be "the best-looking, best-driving and smartest car" costing under 500,000 yuan ($69,200).

Analysts have said they expect it to come in at half that price.

"If my guess is correct, the 200,000 to 250,000 yuan range is the most competitive segment in the Chinese EV space right now," Johnson Wan, an analyst at Jefferies Financial Group Inc., told Bloomberg.

Overlapped with smartphone users

Xiaomi is the world's third-biggest smartphone maker, and its experience in that sector has helped shape its EV strategy.

Lu Weibing, Xiaomi's president, told CNBC last month that there were around 20 million people who used the company's premium smartphones, a figure that helped it price the SU7.

"I think the initial purchasers will be very overlapped with the smartphone users. So that's our strategy," said Lu.

Cut-throat market

China is now the world's largest producer of greenhouse gases, but officials plan for domestic car sales to be made up mainly of electric and hybrid models by 2035.

The launch of the SU7 comes just days after BYD — the world's top seller of EVs — posted record annual profits as it pushes a rapid expansion overseas into countries in Southeast Asia, as well as further afield in Latin America and Europe.

In a note attached to the earnings report, BYD CEO Wang Chuanfu acknowledged the year had not been all smooth sailing.

"At the beginning of the year, the recovery of automobile consumption was relatively lagging behind, affected by the switch in promotional policies and market price fluctuations," he wrote.