WFP: Malnutrition among children increasing at record pace in Gaza

The World Food Programme and the World Health Organization have both renewed urgent calls for more aid to be allowed into Gaza. The WFP says the vast majority of Gazans are on the brink of famine... and blames Israel for hampering the delivery of desperately needed aid. While the WHO has once again urged Israel to stop attacking medical facilities - so those already suffering from severe malnutrition can receive treatment. Melinda Nucifora has the details.