March 28, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Izmir residents grapple with significant urban challenges
Türkiye is gearing up for its local elections on March 31st, a pivotal moment for both the government and the opposition. With more than 60 million eligible voters across 81 provinces, the outcome will shape the leadership of cities nationwide. In the western province of Izmir, there are some big issues that voters are worried about. Bera Karaman reports.
Izmir residents grapple with significant urban challenges / Others
Explore