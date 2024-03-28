WORLD
Poland, Ukraine close to striking import deal to ease farmer discontent
Poland and Ukraine have said they are close to striking an agreement on food imports as part of an issue that has threatened to undermine European support for Kiev in its war with Russia. The prime ministers of the two countries met in Warsaw to discuss a range of topics. Talks however focused in particular on Ukraine’s tariff free access to EU markets, which Polish farmers have been protesting against by blocking roads and railways on the border between the two countries. TRT World’s Joel Flynn has more.
March 28, 2024
