March 28, 2024
Series of attacks by PKK terror group sympathisers in Europe
PKK terror group sympathisers have been carrying out a spate of attacks in Europe. From attacking a mosque and coffee house to vandalising the Turkish consulates in France, Germany and Belgium, experts say numerous Western countries that serve as safe havens for the PKK supporters have failed to tackle the terror group despite its bloody legacy. #terrorattack #Türkiye #PKKterrorgroup
