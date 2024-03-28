WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bus plunges off bridge in South Africa, killing 45 passengers
Bus carrying worshippers headed to Easter festival plunges off bridge on a mountain pass and bursts into flames, killing all but an 8-year-old child, authorities say.
Bus plunges off bridge in South Africa, killing 45 passengers
The bus had a Botswana licence plate, local authorities said, but the nationalities of the passengers were still being checked. / Photo: Reuters
March 28, 2024

A bus has plunged off a bridge into a ravine and caught fire in South Africa, killing 45 of the 46 people on board, the Transport Ministry said.

An eight-year-old child was the sole survivor of the Thursday's disaster and had been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The bus fell from a major bridge linking two hillsides near Mmamatlakala in Limpopo province, around 300 kilometres north of Johannesburg.

The ministry said in a statement that the vehicle had been heading from neighbouring Botswana to Moria in the north of the country.

"It is alleged that the driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge, causing the bus to go over the bridge and hit the ground, where it caught fire," the statement said.

The bus had a Botswana licence plate, local authorities said, but the nationalities of the passengers were still being checked.

Rescue operations continued until the late hours of Thursday evening, as some bodies were burned beyond recognition, others trapped inside the debris and scattered on the scene, Limpopo's Department of Transport said in a separate statement.

Developed roads, bad safety

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga went to the scene of the crash and promised a full inquiry would be held into its cause.

While South Africa has one of the African continent's most developed road networks, it also suffers from one of the worst safety records.

Just several hours before the crash, President Cyril Ramaphosa appealed to South Africans to take care of themselves when travelling during the Easter week.

"Let's do our best to make this a safe Easter. Easter does not have to be a time where we sit back and wait to see statistics on tragedy or injuries on our roads," he said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us