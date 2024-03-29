WORLD
3 MIN READ
In pictures: NY rally accuses Biden of complicity in Israel's Gaza genocide
Rally outside Biden fundraiser, dubbed "Flood Manhatten for Gaza", demands end to genocide, siege, and blockade of Gaza as Biden's fundraiser with Obama and Clinton nets a record $25 million.
In pictures: NY rally accuses Biden of complicity in Israel's Gaza genocide
Pro-Palestine demonstrators pray during the "Flood Manhattan for Gaza" rally outside Radio City Music Hall where US President Joe Biden is attending a fundraiser for his re-election campaign / Photo: AFP
March 29, 2024

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have flocked to Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan, where President Joe Biden was headlining a fundraiser event, to demand a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and end to "Israeli genocide" there.

The protesters prayed in the congregation and carried the Palestinian flags along with banners that read: "Stop Gaza genocide", "Smash imperialism & Zionism", and "Biden/Democratic party = war criminals" during the "Flood Manhatten for Gaza" rally.

The fundraiser in New York City that also starred Barack Obama and Bill Clinton was raising a whopping $25 million, setting a record for the biggest haul for a political event, Biden's campaign said.

Experience the intensity of the protests through these images:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us