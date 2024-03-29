Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters have flocked to Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan, where President Joe Biden was headlining a fundraiser event, to demand a ceasefire in besieged Gaza and end to "Israeli genocide" there.

The protesters prayed in the congregation and carried the Palestinian flags along with banners that read: "Stop Gaza genocide", "Smash imperialism & Zionism", and "Biden/Democratic party = war criminals" during the "Flood Manhatten for Gaza" rally.

The fundraiser in New York City that also starred Barack Obama and Bill Clinton was raising a whopping $25 million, setting a record for the biggest haul for a political event, Biden's campaign said.

Experience the intensity of the protests through these images: