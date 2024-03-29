WORLD
2 MIN READ
Wagner group killed civilians in operations with Malian army — HRW
According to a report by Human Rights Watch, the Wagner Group has used unmanned aerial vehicles to target funerals and wedding ceremonies in Mali in alleged collusion with the Malian junta.
Wagner group killed civilians in operations with Malian army — HRW
Mali's junta leader Assimi Goita arrives to attend the last campaign rally of the "Yes" group for the referendum on constitutional amendments that would return the country to constitutional rule, in Bamako, Mali June 16, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive
March 29, 2024

Human Rights Watch (HRW) have said that the Russian security firm Wagner has been helping the Malian army carry out raids and drone strikes since December that have killed many civilians, including children.

In a report titled "Mali: Military and Wagner Group's Atrocities against Civilians" published by HRW, attention was drawn to Wagner's targeting of civilians.

The report also indicates that wedding and funeral ceremonies have been targeted in attacks conducted with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), with Wagner targeting a wedding on January 16 and a funeral on January 17, resulting in the deaths of at least 14 civilians, including four children.

RelatedWhy is Mali in the eye of a West African storm?

“Mali’s Russia-backed transitional military government is not only committing horrific abuses, but it is working to eliminate scrutiny into its human rights situation,” said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at HRW.

He added that "the Malian authorities should urgently work with independent experts to monitor human rights violations and ensure that those responsible are held to account".

It is estimated that Russian private military contractors from the Wagner Group are present in several African countries. Wagner provides military training to local forces, offers close protection to leaders and guards energy installations.

The US Treasury Department announced in May 2023 that it would impose sanctions on the leader of the Wagner Group in Mali.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us