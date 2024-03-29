TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye captures suspects wanted with Interpol’s red notice
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya says that the suspects, Talgat Baisaov and Maxat Rakhishov, will be returned to their respective countries.
Türkiye captures suspects wanted with Interpol’s red notice
“We will not allow international organised crime syndicates and drug traffickers who disrupt the peace of our people to breathe freely, says Turkish interior minister. / Photo: AA
March 29, 2024

Turkish security forces have nabbed two suspects against whom Interpol had issued red notices for smuggling and fraud, the country's interior minister announced.

The two suspects, captured in the MAHZEN-23 operation conducted in Istanbul, were handed over to the Repatriation Center and will be returned to their respective countries, Ali Yerlikaya stated on X on Friday.

They were identified as Talgat Baisaov, wanted internationally for Illegal Organisation Activities and Smuggling with Interpol's Red Notice, and Maxat Rakhishov, wanted internationally for fraud with Interpol's Red Notice.

“We will not allow international organised crime syndicates and drug traffickers who disrupt the peace of our people to breathe freely, no matter the scale or the warrant under which they are sought," Yerlikaya stressed.

"We will deliver each and every one of them to justice,” he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us