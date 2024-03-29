Turkish security forces have nabbed two suspects against whom Interpol had issued red notices for smuggling and fraud, the country's interior minister announced.

The two suspects, captured in the MAHZEN-23 operation conducted in Istanbul, were handed over to the Repatriation Center and will be returned to their respective countries, Ali Yerlikaya stated on X on Friday.

They were identified as Talgat Baisaov, wanted internationally for Illegal Organisation Activities and Smuggling with Interpol's Red Notice, and Maxat Rakhishov, wanted internationally for fraud with Interpol's Red Notice.

“We will not allow international organised crime syndicates and drug traffickers who disrupt the peace of our people to breathe freely, no matter the scale or the warrant under which they are sought," Yerlikaya stressed.

"We will deliver each and every one of them to justice,” he added.