Polish PM warns of new era of war: 'Next 2 years deciding everything'
Prime Minister Donald Tusk underlines the urgent need to recognise the beginning of a new era of war, emphasising its gravity and the decisive role the next two years will play.
"We are living in the most critical time since the end of WWII." / Photo: Reuters Archive
March 29, 2024

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has said the world must accept the fact that a new era of war has arrived, describing it as the most critical moment since the end of the Second World War, with the next two years crucial.

"We are living in the most critical time since the end of WWII. The next two years will decide everything," Tusk said in an interview with five European newspapers, including the Polish Gazeta Wyborcza, which was published on Friday.

“I don't want to scare anyone, but war is no longer a thing of the past. It is real (and) in fact it started over two years ago. What is currently most disturbing is the fact that literally any scenario is possible,” Tusk said.

"I understand that it will sound devastating, especially to the younger generation, but we have to mentally prepare for the arrival of a new era. The pre-war era. I am not exaggerating. “Our main task should be to protect Ukraine from Russian invasion and maintain Ukraine as an independent and integral state (…) today its (Ukraine's) situation is much more difficult than a year ago, but also much better than at the beginning of the war."

Tusk said "We need a strong alliance with the US and at the same time we must be independent and self-sufficient in terms of defence. Our task is to cultivate transatlantic ties, regardless of who will be the US president.”

RelatedLive blog: Ukraine requests 'immediate access' to Poland blast site

When asked about Poland's agricultural and trade policy disputes with Ukraine, Tusk responded: "I am probably the most pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe, but I am responsible to my citizens. As prime minister of Poland, I am responsible for protecting the country's fundamental interests."

“Poles pay a high price. No one can compete with Poland when it comes to supporting Ukraine (...) We want to help Ukraine as much as we can. But at the last European Council summit, I argued that the idea of free trade with Ukraine needs to be remodelled. I want a fair agreement with Ukraine on this matter,” he argued.

On Wednesday, EU ambassadors reached an agreement to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine. Wheat and barley, however, were excluded from the list of products subject to quantitative restrictions.

