FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years

Former crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for stealing billions of dollars from his exchange platform FTX. It was one of the biggest financial crimes in US history. Prosecutors had wanted a 50 year sentence, due to the enormous scale of Bankman-Fried's fraud. Tulay Kalyon Haznedaroglu has more.