Chinese investigators arrive in Pakistan to probe deadly suicide attack
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a hydropower project at Dasu in Pakistan, killing six people.
Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack near Besham city in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26, 2024 / Photo: AFP
March 29, 2024

A team of Chinese investigators have arrived in Pakistan to join a probe into a suicide attack that killed five of its nationals earlier this week, officials said, as Pakistan continued its own investigations into the attack.

According to a government statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday briefed the Chinese investigators about Pakistan's investigations into the attack.

The slain Chinese engineers and workers were heading on Tuesday to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in northwest Pakistan when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their vehicle.

A Pakistani driver was also killed in Tuesday's attack in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Beijing condemned the attack and asked Pakistan to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure the protection of thousands of its nationals who work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chinese working on CPEC-related projects have been targeted in Pakistan in recent years.

In July 2021, at least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed when a suicide bomber detonated the explosives in his vehicle near a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani engineers and labourers, prompting Chinese companies to suspend work for a time.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
