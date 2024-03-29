Before Israel's war on Gaza, Palestinian fisherman Jalal Qaraan navigated his small boat for long distances in search of a good catch. These days he says merely casting his nets could be deadly if he draws the wrath of the Israeli navy.

Israeli airstrikes and shelling have reduced large swathes of the densely populated coastal Gaza to rubble and killed more than 32,000 Palestinians.

There are also plenty of dangers at sea for fishermen like Qaraan, who must nevertheless support his family.

"When we attempt to go out, we are besieged with gunfire, bombarded with shells, sound bombs. It's always a risk, entering the water is a risk," he said as he pulled his boat to shore after catching a few fish.

"There is not a day that goes by without them coming at us. It's all fear and terror, but despite this, I go in to be able to provide a secure living for my children."

The Israeli military was not immediately available for comment.

Risking life

Qaraan is especially eager to work the seas during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, when families usually enjoy large meals together after fasting. But festivities are hard to come by these days.

The ICJ has said the Palestinians in Gaza face worsening conditions of life and famine and starvation are spreading.

"As for the fishing, there is no quantity. Today in Ramadan, I'm fasting, risking my life to get one or two kilos of fish to eat or to sell them to buy household necessities," said Qaraan, preparing his fishing net.

Other Palestinians in Gaza are feeling the effects of the fishing crisis.

As she prepared for the breaking of the fast Umm al-Zein, one of the hundreds of thousands displaced in Gaza said her children craved fish.

"Palestine is known for its great fish and seafood but due to the war fish is not available. Unfortunately, we haven't eaten fish since October 7th," she said.