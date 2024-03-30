WORLD
Benjamin Netanyahu allows Israeli delegation to join truce talks
It's publicly warned Israel about the killing of civilians in Gaza, but the US is now sending it more fighter jets and bombs. It's emerged that President Joe Biden has approved billions of dollars of new weapons shipments in the past few days. At least 17 Palestinians have been killed in the latest strikes near a police station in Central Gaza, but there is some hope of new negotiations. Andy Roesgen begins our coverage.
Gaza's Ceasefire Hope During Ramadan / Others
March 30, 2024
