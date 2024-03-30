WORLD
1 MIN READ
Gaza girl, burned by an Israeli soldiers, is denied medical aid due to siege
Saja Junaid, a 4-year-old Palestinian girl with serious burns on her face and body, cannot seek adequate medical treatment because of Israel’s ruthless siege of Gaza and constant Israeli raids on hospitals. The young girl was a victim of an arson attack perpetrated by Israeli soldiers, but now the siege is denying her proper medical treatment.
March 30, 2024
