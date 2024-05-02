WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ramadan in occupied East Jerusalem takes on a sombre spirit
The streets of occupied East Jerusalem, once decorated and illuminated with Ramadan lanterns and bustling with excited crowds, now bear a sombre spirit as sorrow and empathy for fellow Palestinians in Gaza enduring Israel’s onslaught shrouds the atmosphere.
May 2, 2024
