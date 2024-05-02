May 2, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Ramadan in occupied East Jerusalem takes on a sombre spirit
The streets of occupied East Jerusalem, once decorated and illuminated with Ramadan lanterns and bustling with excited crowds, now bear a sombre spirit as sorrow and empathy for fellow Palestinians in Gaza enduring Israel’s onslaught shrouds the atmosphere.
The streets of occupied East Jerusalem, once decorated and illuminated with Ramadan lanterns and bustling with excited crowds hurrying to Al-Aqsa for tarawih prayer, now bear a sombre spirit. Sorrow and empathy for fellow Palestinians in Gaza enduring Israel’s onslaught shrouds the atmosphere as tight restrictions and economic struggles grip the residents of the Old City. / Others
Explore