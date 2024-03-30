A protest march was held in Germany's Solingen city, where four members of a Turkish-origin Bulgarian family were killed in an arson fire in a four-story building, demanding that the perpetrators of the heinous incident be identified and brought to justice.

The march began at Neumarkt Square in Solingen and ended in front of the building in the Hohscheid district on Saturday, where a man, his wife, and their two children were killed in the fire, while nine others were injured.

Demonstrators carried photos of fire victims as well as Turkish and Bulgarian flags, chanting "justice."

After the march, a commemoration ceremony was held in front of the building, where the Muslim holy book Quran was read and prayers were offered.

Türkiye's Consul General in Cologne, Ali Ihsan Izbul, and other German and Turkish dignitaries attended the ceremony.

Izbul said the Republic of Türkiye has been closely monitoring the situation since the first day that the deceased were their compatriots, and that Turkish citizens were among the injured.

Izbul demanded that the perpetrator(s) of this incident be identified as soon as possible and that the crime's background be clarified in all aspects.

He reminded everyone that the prosecutor's office had announced that the fire was the result of arson.