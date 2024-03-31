March 31, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Thousands in London rally to express solidarity with Palestine
Crowds of protesters took to the streets in cities across the world on Saturday calling for an end to the conflict in Gaza. Protesters in the English capital were chanting, and waving flags and banners aloft as they demanded a ceasefire. The demonstration was the 11th organised by pro-Palestinian groups in London, since the conflict began on October 7. Shadia Edwards-Dashti reports.
Pro-Palestinian march in London / Others
