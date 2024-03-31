Millions of Turkish citizens are lining up at polling stations to cast their votes in local elections that will determine the political fates of thousands of candidates across the country's 82 provinces.

People dressed in their Sunday best turned up in large numbers at over 200,000 polling stations to elect their candidates of choice from 34 political parties competing in the polls. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and first lady Emine Edodogan cast their votes in Istanbul.

Here's a pictorial look at the elections.

In Sakarya, a bedridden cıtızen casts her vote at home through a mobile ballot box provided by Türkiye's Supreme Election Board (YSK).

Ballot boxes were carried into the homes of the patients and then were loaded into the vehicles.

A polling station was established at a nursing home and rehabilitation centre for elderly people in Duzce. People in wheelchairs and with walking sticks cast their votes as soon as the voting process began.

In Duzce, a national Muay Thai athlete arrived at the ballot box wearing his self-designed astronaut costume.

Voting will continue through 4 pm in 32 eastern provinces, and in the remaining provinces, polling stations will close at 5 pm.

A voter from the Iskenderun district of Hatay rode to the polling station on his horse, Yoruk Kızı.

The Kyrgyz people living in the Ercis district of Van dressed up in their traditional attire to go to the ballot boxes at the Ulupamir Primary School.

Some 1.32 million young people are voting for the first time.

For years, artist Bülent Akay, who has portrayed the character "Hacivat" in various domestic and international events and was recognised by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism, arrived at the polling station wearing his costume.