WORLD
2 MIN READ
Probe launched after pig head found near French mosque
Similar incidents at two other mosques in northern France during the holy month of Ramadan raise concerns.
Probe launched after pig head found near French mosque
The incidents come during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which believers fast from dawn till dusk and focus on prayers. / Photo: AP Archive
March 31, 2024

France's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has slammed "unacceptable acts" against the Muslim community after the head of a wild pig was found near a mosque in the east of the country.

A prosecutor said a probe into "incitement to racial hatred" had been opened after worshippers at a mosque in the village of Contrexeville in the Vosges region discovered the animal's head on Friday.

Darmanin late Saturday said that two other mosques in northern France had also been "degraded".

"This weekend mosques in Valenciennes and Fresnes-sur-Escaut were degraded. A mosque in the Vosges was also targeted. I firmly condemn these unacceptable acts against out Muslim compatriots," he said on X.

The incidents come during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, during which believers fast from dawn till dusk and focus on prayers.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us