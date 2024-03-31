March 31, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Long lines at polling stations in Turkiye's local elections
Voters are flocking to polling stations across Turkiye to have their say in local elections. The race is expected to be tightly contested between incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's AK Party, and the main opposition, the CHP, particularly in the major cities, Istanbul, Ankara and Izmir. Ahmet Keser from Hasan Kalyoncu University has more.
Long lines at polling stations in Turkiye's local elections / Others
Explore