WORLD
3 MIN READ
Algeria hails French condemnation resolution of 1961 crackdown
Algerian President Tebboune praised French resolution condemning the 1961 crackdown on peaceful Algerian protesters, citing its significance.
Algeria hails French condemnation resolution of 1961 crackdown
The resolution was approved by 67 lawmakers, mainly representatives of the left and Macron's party, while 11 voted against it. / Photo: Reuters
April 1, 2024

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has praised French lawmakers for approving a resolution condemning a deadly 1961 police crackdown on peaceful Algerian protesters as a "positive gesture".

Speaking on national television Saturday night, Tebboune said, "France's national assembly made a positive gesture by recognising the crime committed ... in 1961".

"It is a positive move," in the often strained ties between the two countries, he said.

In recent years France has made a series of efforts to come to terms with its colonial past in Algeria, but it has refused to "apologise or repent" for the 132 years of brutal rule that ended in 1962 after a devastating eight-year war.

RelatedWhy are tensions escalating between France and Algeria?

'Inexcusable'

On Thursday, the French Parliament's lower house approved a resolution condemning as "bloody and murderous repression" the killing by police in Paris of dozens of Algerian protesters.

The peaceful demonstrators died protesting in support of Algerian independence from French rule.

The scale of the massacre was covered up for decades by French authorities before President Emmanuel Macron condemned it as "inexcusable" in 2021.

The text of the resolution, which is largely symbolic, stressed the crackdown took place "under the authority of police prefect Maurice Papon" and also called for the official commemoration of the massacre.

Papon, the Paris police chief at the time, was in the 1980s revealed to have been a collaborator with the occupying Nazis in World War II and complicit in the deportation of Jews. He was convicted of crimes against humanity but later released.

The resolution was approved by 67 lawmakers, mainly representatives of the left and Macron's party, while 11 voted against it — all members of the far-right National Rally party.

RelatedFrom colonial past to present: The struggle for identity in France
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us