Rockets target Libyan PM's residence, no casualties reported
After massive explosions were heard, heavy security forces with their vehicles were deployed around the area of Dbeibah's residence.
Dbeibah has vowed not to cede power to a new government without national elections. / Photo: AFP
April 1, 2024

The residence of Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah was targeted with rocket-propelled grenades in an attack that left no casualties, a Libyan minister has told Reutersnews agency.

The minister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed in a message on Sunday that the attack only caused some damage.

The minister has not disclosed any further details.

Two citizens said they had heard massive explosions near the sea in Tripoli's Hay Andalus neighbourhood, the location of PM Dbeibah's residence.

A citizen said that after the massive explosions were heard, heavy security forces with their vehicles were deployed around the area.

RelatedLibya's Dbeibah sacks minister over 'secret meeting' with top Israeli envoy

Prolonged political deadlock

Libya has had little peace or stability since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising, and split in 2014 between eastern and western factions, with rival administrations governing each area.

Dbeibah's Government of National Unity was appointed through a UN-backed process in 2021 but the parliament, in the east, stopped recognising its legitimacy at the end of that year after a failed attempt to hold national elections, which led to prolonged political deadlock.

Early in March, three key leaders said they agreed on the "necessity" of forming a new unified government that would supervise long-delayed elections.

Dbeibah has vowed not to cede power to a new government without national elections.

SOURCE:Reuters
