April 1, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Erdogan: Turkish democracy has once again proven its maturity
Vote counting is almost complete in Türkiye's local elections, after citizens cast their ballots to elect mayors and other officials across 81 provinces. A total of 34 parties vied for the top spots, with the opposition CHP party holding power in major cities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
Vote counting is almost complete in Türkiye's local elections, after citizens cast their ballots to elect mayors and other officials across 81 provinces. A total of 34 parties vied for the top spots, with the opposition CHP party holding power in major cities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports. / Others
Explore