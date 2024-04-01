WORLD
3 MIN READ
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal jailed until April 15 in graft case: media
The court's decision comes a day after the INDIA bloc, an alliance of 27 opposition parties including AAP, came together at a rally in New Delhi to protest against Kejriwal's arrest and accused PM Modi of seeking to rig the elections.
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal jailed until April 15 in graft case: media
Police officers escort Chief Minister of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal after a hearing in New Delhi, India March 28, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
April 1, 2024

An Indian court sent Delhi chief minister and key opposition leader Arvind Kejriwal to jail until April 15 in a liquor graft case, local media reported, less than three weeks before the country begins voting in national elections.

India's financial crime-fighting agency had arrested Kejriwal in connection with corruption allegations related to the city's liquor policy and he had been remanded to the agency's custody until April 1.

Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) says he has been "falsely arrested" in a "fabricated" case, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and his Bharatiya Janata Party deny political interference.

Lawyers for the agency said on Monday that Kejriwal had been "non-cooperative" and was "giving evasive replies" and asked the court to remand him to judicial custody for 15 days, news website Live Law reported.

Kejriwal blamed Modi for his arrest. "What the prime minister is doing is not good for the country," he told reporters on his way to court.

All the senior leaders of AAP were already imprisoned in the same graft case before Kejriwal's arrest.

RelatedIndian opposition unites in 'Save Democracy' rally as key leader jailed

The action against the high-profile leader sparked protests in the capital and the northern state of Punjab, which is also governed by his party, last week.

The court's decision comes a day after the INDIA bloc, an alliance of 27 opposition parties including AAP, came together at a rally in New Delhi to protest against Kejriwal's arrest and accused Modi of seeking to rig the elections.

Besides AAP, several other opposition parties, including regional groups, are also facing action from federal agencies, which they say is "politically motivated."

The country's main opposition Congress party says it has been hit with large income tax demands which it says is an effort to "cripple it financially" before the elections.

Modi and the BJP have denied the allegations.

Kejriwal's arrest has also drawn international attention, with the US and Germany urging a "fair" and "impartial" trial, causing New Delhi to strongly object by asking them to stay away from its "internal" affairs.

RelatedIndia's New Delhi chief minister Kejriwal held in graft case ahead of polls
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us