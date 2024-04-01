April 1, 2024
Baltimore bridge collapse projected to have lasting impact on economy
The Port of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on Tuesday after a cargo ship crashed into one of its pylons. It's forced shipping traffic to be diverted to the Port of Virginia. The disruption is likely to have a lasting impact on Maryland's economy, and on national supply chains. Tayyibe Aydin reports.
