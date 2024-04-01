WORLD
1 MIN READ
“We are all brothers here, whether Turk or Kurd”
On Monday, March 25, chaos erupted in Liege, Belgium, as a group of PKK terror group sympathisers unleashed violence on a neighbourhood densely inhabited by Turkish people. Homes and shops bore the brunt of their rampage. But the aggression didn’t end there; the PKK sympathisers stormed a local cafe brandishing clubs, Molotov cocktails and firearms. Numerous Turkish citizens of Belgium were left wounded in the wake of this attack. TRT World spoke to the cafe owner and those who were injured, who recounted the harrowing assault.
“We are all brothers here, whether Turk or Kurd.” / Others
April 1, 2024
Explore
'A sad day for football': Liverpool star Jota dies in car crash
Türkiye condemns Israeli calls for annexation of occupied West Bank
Wildfire rages on eastern Greek island of Crete, prompting evacuations
'It is beautiful': Scientists photograph rare death of a star
Militants abduct three Indians in Mali
Israel held secret talks with Russia on Iran, Syria: report
Bunker Buster Act: US lawmakers seek to send stealth bombers to Israel
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Palestinians battle heat wave amid Israel's war on Gaza
Trump wants US central bank chair to resign immediately
At least 4 dead, dozens missing after ferry sinks near Bali
Hamas orders Gaza gang leader accused of collaborating with Israel to surrender
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us