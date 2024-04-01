CLIMATE
High temperatures, thick clouds of Saharan dust hit Greece
The Greek Pulmonologists' Union warn that dust blown in from the Sahara could mix with pollen, bacteria and fungi, resulting in "a highly toxic mixture that is dangerous for the human body."
The dust storms, which had already affected Greece last week made breathing difficult for many people again. / Photo: AFP
April 1, 2024

Thick clouds of dust blown in from the Sahara have once again covered Greek skies, especially Athens and Thessaloniki, with temperatures rising as high as 31 degrees Celsius (88°F).

The dust storms, which had already affected Greece last week as well as regions such as Switzerland and Southern France, made breathing difficult for many people again on Monday.

A high of 26 degrees Celsius was forecast in the capital Athens on Monday, which public television station ERT described as conditions more akin to May.

Thermometres in the south of the Peloponnese and on the island of Euboea near Athens are expected to hit 31 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Asthma sufferers and other vulnerable people "should avoid outdoor exercise as well as strenuous manual labour," Stamatoula Tsikrikas, head of the Greek Pulmonologists' Union, told ERT.

The union warned that the dust could mix with pollen, bacteria and fungi, resulting in "a highly toxic mixture that is dangerous for the human body."

Pulmonology professor Thodoris Vasilakopoulos recommended on television station ANT1 that vulnerable people should wear masks and sunglasses.

Thick clouds resulted in several flight delays in Thessaloniki, according to local media.

Weather forecasters say temperatures should start to come down from Wednesday.

