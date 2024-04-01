April 1, 2024
Why does Israel have so many Palestinians in detention?
Israel has reportedly detained, tortured and interrogated scores of Palestinians during its military operations in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, daily raids have seen thousands of Palestinians there taken into custody too, and testimony of physical violence has many human rights advocates alarmed. Sami al-Arian from Istanbul Zaim University explains.
