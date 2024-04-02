How harmful can ultra-processed foods be?

Food fuels our bodies and interacts with every cell in the human organism. Junk food - which contains ultra processed ingredients - is now linked to obesity, disease and depression. So why is it still so cheap and easy to buy? Guests: Dr Karol Sikora Clinical Oncologist and Former Chief of the WHO Cancer Programme Dr Anna Hemming Founder of Thames Skin Clinic Rhiannon Lambert Nutritionist and Founder of Rhitrition Plus Dr Mary Ryan Consultant Endocrinologist