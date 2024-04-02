April 2, 2024
Nearly 33,000 Palestinians killed since the war on Gaza began
Israeli troops withdrew from Gaza's al-Shifa hospital after a two-week siege, leaving behind scenes of devastation and hundreds of civilian casualties. The conflict, ongoing for six months, has resulted in significant civilian casualties, with calls for investigations into Israel's attacks on hospitals as potential war crimes. Rahul Radhakrishnan reporsts.
Aftermath of Israel's Gaza Hospital Siege / Others
